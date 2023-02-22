<h4><strong>Fernando Domingo Risso<\/strong><\/h4>\r\n<h4>falleci\u00f3 el 21\/02\/2023 a los 86 a\u00f1os.<\/h4>\r\n<h4>La<strong> Fundaci\u00f3n Jos\u00e9 Froil\u00e1n Gonz\u00e1lez<\/strong> lamenta el fallecimiento de 'Binchu', quien fuera miembro fundador, y acompa\u00f1a a su familia y amigos en este triste momento.<\/h4>\r\n<h4>Que en paz descanses, querido Binchu.<\/h4>\r\n<a href="https:\/\/unoarrecifes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/SIMBOLO-CRISTIANO-LUTO.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-107996" src="https:\/\/unoarrecifes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/SIMBOLO-CRISTIANO-LUTO.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="353" \/><\/a>