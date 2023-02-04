<hr \/>\r\n\r\n<h4><strong>Pichetti, Victor Hugo<\/strong><\/h4>\r\n<h4>falleci\u00f3 el 03\/02\/2023 a los 75 a\u00f1os.<\/h4>\r\n<h4><strong>Toyota Argentina<\/strong> lamenta su fallecimiento, y acompa\u00f1a a la familia de Toyota Pichetti y amigos en este dif\u00edcil momento.<\/h4>\r\n<a href="https:\/\/unoarrecifes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/SIMBOLO-CRISTIANO-LUTO.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-107996" src="https:\/\/unoarrecifes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/SIMBOLO-CRISTIANO-LUTO.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="353" \/><\/a>