Computadas 77 de 78 mesas (el 98,66%), los resultados oficiales de las PASO 2023 a nivel municipal en Arrecifes confirmaron la victoria de Fernando Bouvier, quien se convirtió en el candidato a intendente por Juntos por el Cambio para las elecciones generales del 22 de octubre.
Patricio Gabilondo se impuso con amplitud en la interna de Unión por Todos, fuerza a la que representará en las generales intentando suceder a Olaeta.
Pablo Regueira sigue siendo el candidato del “fenómeno Javier Milei” de cara al 22 de octubre, cuando sólo competirán tres candidatos a intendente.
RESULTADOS NIVEL MUNICIPAL
FERNANDO BOUVIER (Juntos por el Cambio / Bullrich): 4.508 votos – 25,50%
JAVIER OLAETA (Juntos por el Cambio / Larreta): 4.081 votos – 23,09%
PATRICIO GABILONDO (Unión por la Patria Lista 2): 3.740 votos – 21,16%
JORGE ETEROVICH (Unión por la Patria Lista 4): 2.435 votos – 13,78%
PABLO REGUEIRA (La Libertad Avanza): 2.158 votos – 12,21%
PABLO BERNARDEZ (Unión por la Patria Lista 6): 754 votos – 4,26%
EN BLANCO: 1.250 votos
POR FUERZA POLÍTICA
JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO: 48,59%
UNIÓN POR LA PATRIA: 39,20%
LA LIBERTAD AVANZA: 12,21%
SANTILLI GANÓ LA INTERNA EN ARRECIFES
AXEL KICILLOF (Unión por la Patria): 5.813 votos – 34,95%
DIEGO SANTILLI (Juntos por el Cambio / Larreta): 3.892 votos – 23,40%
NÉSTOR GRINDETTI (Juntos por el Cambio / Bullrich): 3.353 votos – 20,16%
CAROLINA PÍPARO (La Libertad Avanza): 3.207 votos – 19,28%
EN BLANCO: 1.992 votos
EN ARRECIFES GANÓ MASSA, Y LARRETA LA INTERNA DE JXC
SERGIO MASSA (Unión por la Patria): 4.532 votos – 25,17%
JAVIER MILEI (La Libertad Avanza): 4.420 votos – 24,55%
HORACIO RODRÍGUEZ LARRETA (Juntos por el Cambio): 3.582 votos – 19,90%
PATRICIA BULLRICH (Juntos por el Cambio): 3.423 votos – 19,01%
JUAN GRABOIS (Unión por la Patria): 1.403 votos – 7,94%