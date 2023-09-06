La Justicia Electoral dio a conocer los resultados del escrutinio definitivo de las PASO 2023 del pasado 13 de agosto. En nuestra ciudad, para candidato a intendente y concejales, votaron 19.993 arrecifeños (el 76,27% del padrón), de los cuales 1.562 lo hicieron en blanco y 18.343 se inclinaron por alguno de los candidatos. Hubo 88 nulos.
LOS RESULTADOS OFICIALES
FERNANDO BOUVIER (Juntos por el Cambio / Bullrich): 4.688 votos – 25,56%
JAVIER OLAETA (Juntos por el Cambio / Larreta): 4.265 votos – 23,25%
PATRICIO GABILONDO (Unión por la Patria Lista 2): 3.915 votos – 21,34%
JORGE ETEROVICH (Unión por la Patria Lista 4): 2.530 votos – 13,80%
PABLO REGUEIRA (La Libertad Avanza): 2.266 votos – 12,35%
PABLO BERNARDEZ (Unión por la Patria Lista 6): 679 votos – 3,70%
EN BLANCO: 1.562 votos
NULOS: 88 votos.
Total de votantes: 19.993
POR FUERZA POLÍTICA
JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO: 8.953 – 48,81%
UNIÓN POR LA PATRIA: 7.124 – 38,84%
LA LIBERTAD AVANZA: 2.226 – 12,35%